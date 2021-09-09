Skill development training conducted

A skill training programme for village-level child protection committees was organised under the aegis of the District Child Protection Unit at Adhiyaman Kottam here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini said, child protection entails protection from discrimination, abuse, extractive labour, and trafficking. Child protection services began from day the child was born and continued up to their adolescence and it involved delivery of governmental services towards child protection.

The panchayat unions are responsible for ensuring that the child protection services were accessible to children. Panchayat Union chairpersons shall function as block level child protection committee heads to monitor the operation of child protection services, according to the administration.

Village level, block level, district level and State level child protect committees were to function as a multi-tier child protection network, according to the Collector.

The block-level and the village-level child protection committees shall convene once in three months without fail to discuss and deliberate on issues of child labour, school dropouts, trafficking, sexual abuse, and child marriage and chalk out an action plan to deal with them.

Issues unresolved at the level of village child protection committees shall be taken up with the block-level child protection committees and those further to the district child protection committees for resolution, the Collector said.

The child protection committees were also urged to liaise with NGOs and other civil society groups to provide timely interventions for children.