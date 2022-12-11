Skill development centre inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A skill development centre for tribal youth was inaugurated at Karikiyoor in Kil Kotagiri on Friday.

The Nilgiris district police, in a statement, said that the village was home to mainly adivasis from the Irula community. Located in the jurisdiction of the Sholur Mattam police, the centre has projectors, copiers and also gym equipment that can be used by members from the adivasi community. Three persons have also been recruited to work at the centre.

Pesent at the inauguration was Monikha Rana, Project Director of the Special Area Development Programme. Students from a school in Karikiyoor, who were chosen to visit the rocket launch centre in Sriharikota were also present at the inauguration which was attended by the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat.

