Skeletal remains of wild elephant found in stream near Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff, veterinarian and members of non-governmental organisations during the postmortem examination of the skeletal remains of an elephant at Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday.

Forest Department staff, veterinarian and members of non-governmental organisations during the postmortem examination of the skeletal remains of an elephant at Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The skeletal remains of a wild elephant was found in a forest stream in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. As per the postmortem report of the remains conducted on Thursday, the animal could be a female elephant aged between 23 and 25. The veterinarian, who examined the remains, said that the elephant could have died more than two months ago. According to the Forest Department, the department staff noticed the skull and bones of an elephant on the side of a stream while they were patrolling in Mullangadu forest beat of Boluvampatti block II reserve forest on Wednesday evening. From the tushes found among the remains, it was established that the deceased animal was a female. Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar conducted the postmortem of the skeletal remains on Thursday in the presence of District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, Forest Department staff and members from non-governmental organisations. Dr. Sukumar opined that the animal could have died at least 70 days ago. Samples from the remains were collected for laboratory examination. 

