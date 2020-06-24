Skeletal remains of murdered woman exhumed after six years

Tiruppur

24 June 2020 22:48 IST

Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday exhumed the skeletal remains of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her mother and two others at Veerapandi six years ago.

Police said that Esther Baby (28) was murdered by her mother Sagayarani (54) with the help of her uncle Xavier Arul (50) and a man named Bakiyaraj (38) on June 14, 2014.

Esther baby allegedly found out that her mother was having an affair with Bakiyaraj, which prompted the murder, police claimed.

The body was buried near their residence at Velan Nagar in Veerapandi. Four days later, Sagayarani and her husband Abul Kasar (57) lodged a complaint at the Veerapandi police station that their daughter was missing, following which the police registered a case. After the incident, Abul Kasar separated from his wife and was living in Chennai.

Earlier this year, Xavier Arul was arrested by the Chennai police in a murder case and was remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison. Following the arrest, Kasar informed the police that his daughter went missing after Arul visited his residence in Tiruppur.

This information was forwarded to Tiruppur City Police and a team interrogated Arul at Puzhal Prison. Arul confessed to the police that he was involved in the murder of his niece in 2014.

On Wednesday, the police and medical team exhumed the skeletal remains of Esther Baby and sent it for forensic analysis.

Veerapandi police altered the case registered in 2014 to include Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. Sagayarani and Bakiyaraj were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, Veerapandi police said.