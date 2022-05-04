Skeletal remains of man found in Coimbatore city

Skeletal remains of a man, suspected to be that of a native of West Bengal, was found in a rental house in the city on Tuesday. The police said that the skeletal remains were found in a rented house on Lingappa Chetty Street where four men from West Bengal, including Majboor Malik (24), had been staying.

According to the police, a person, namely M. Gopal, had rented out a single room plus kitchen unit to the four men in 2020. They had been doing embroidery works for saree and other apparels in the house itself.

The men did not pay rent for the past few months and the owner permitted them to stay by deducting the rent from the advance amount which they had paid. The house owner heard from the men last on April 7 this year, the police said.

The house owner went to the house on Tuesday evening as calls made to the men were not answered. He did not find the men in the rental unit and found the kitchen door locked. He broke open the door and found skeletal remains inside.

The R.S. Puram police rushed to the building after being alerted by the owner. They shifted the skeleton to the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Forensic surgeons who examined the skeleton, which was around 25 days old, confirmed that it was that of a man.

A police officer said that they suspect that the deceased could be Malik and a DNA profiling will be done to confirm the identity. The skull has been preserved, the officer said.

The R.S. Puram police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding the suspicious death.