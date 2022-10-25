Skeletal remains of female elephant found in reserve forest near Coimbatore

Forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar examining the skeletal remains of a female elephant near Anaikatti on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A week after the decomposed carcass of a tusker with one of its tusks missing was found within the limits of Coimbatore forest range at Periya Thadagam, skeletal remains of a female elephant were found in a reserve forest of the same range on Sunday.

The post-mortem examination of the skeletal remains carried out by forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar on Monday suggested that the female elephant could have died 45 to 60 days ago.

According to the Forest Department, the carcass was found in a reserve forest area of Thadagam south forest beat of Coimbatore forest range during a patrol.

As per the post-mortem findings, the elephant could be aged around 40. The possible cause of death could not be made out as the carcass was decomposed. A few samples from the skeletal remains were collected and sent to a government laboratory for examination, the Department said.

Meanwhile, sources from the Anaikatti area said residents of tribal settlements namely Dhumanur and Sembukarai, who use a path through the forest, had alerted the Department staff several days ago of foul smell emanating from the forest area where the skeleton was found. The alerts of the tribesmen were ignored, they alleged.