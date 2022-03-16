Skeletal remains of elephant found in Boluvampatty forest range

Skeletal remains of a female elephant were found within the limits of the Boluvampatty forest range on Tuesday.

Forest officials said that the remains of the elephant were found in a forest area coming under Narasipuram beat of Boluvampatty forest range during a patrol.

The skeletal remains were examined by veterinarian K. Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar and representatives of non-governmental organisations.

According to the Department, the deceased elephant could be aged around seven and its tushes were intact in the skull. The veterinarian collected samples from the skull and teeth for laboratory examination.