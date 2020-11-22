Skeletal remains of elephant calf found near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

22 November 2020 13:57 IST

The veterinary officer who examined the skeletal remains said that it could have been a stillborn calf.

The Forest Department has found the skeletal remains of an elephant calf in a forest area at Ettimadai in Coimbatore district.

According to officials with the Department, the field staff found the carcass of an elephant calf in a decomposed state during a patrol at Navakkarai section of Madukkarai forest range on Saturday afternoon.

Parts of legs, bones and skin were found scattered on the ground close to rocky terrain.

Advertising

Advertising

The District Forest Officer and the Forest Veterinary Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division, visited the place.

The veterinary officer who examined the skeletal remains said that it could have been a stillborn calf.

The officer further said that wild boars could have scavenged the carcass, due to which the skeletal remains were scattered on the ground.

Excluding the calf, 21 elephants have died of various reasons, including electrocution, shooting and diseases, in Coimbatore Forest Division this year.