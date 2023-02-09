Skeletal remains of elephant calf found in forest near Coimbatore

February 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Skeletal remains of an elephant calf were found scattered in a reserve forest area of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on Wednesday.

The skeletal remains of the calf were found by the field staff who were patrolling a forest area, namely Perugapathy, coming under Thadagam reserve forest of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

Forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar examined the skeletal remains on Thursday in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests M. Senthil Kumar, forest range officers S. Selvaraj and M. Prabhu and Perugapathy tribal village head L. Velliangiri.

The veterinarian could not ascertain the casue of the death of the calf as the carcass had been decomposed and bones were found scattered. The sex of the calf was also not determined.

Dr. Sukumar opined that the calf could have been aged from zero to three weeks. It might have had a still birth or neonatal mortality, he opined. Tail portions were collected for sex determination and DNA data bank profiling.