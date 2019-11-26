SJP wants panchami lands in Mettupalayam given to Dalits

Members from the Social Justice Party (SJP) petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani demanding allocation of panchami lands to 279 Dalit families in Mettupalayam, here, on Monday.

In the petition submitted during the grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate, State deputy general secretary of SJP A. Sabapathi alleged that the panchami lands in Mettupalayam taluk were in the hands of non-Dalits and private companies. The petition demanded allocation of 20 cents to each Dalit family in Mettupalayam.

Nearly 60 residents from various areas in Mettupalayam visited the District Collectorate on Monday.

Man removed for staging dharna

Police removed a man for staging dharna outside the Collectorate. P. Jaganathan from Vedapatti claimed in his petition that the district police did not take any action on the death of his three goats under “mysterious circumstances” on November 18.

As Jaganathan unexpectedly sat down on the road in front of the Collectorate, a minor confrontation ensued between him and the police. Race Course police removed him from the spot and took him to the police station. He was later let off.

‘Exclude Devendra Kula Vellalars from SC list’

Members of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam petitioned Mr. Rajamani to recommend to the State government the exclusion of Devendra Kula Vellalars from the Scheduled Caste List.

The petitioners wore black shirts as a mark of protest. In the petition, they demanded that the State government must issue a Government Order naming the seven sub-sects – Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar, Devendrakulatar, and Vadhiriyaar — as Devendra Kula Vellalars.

Install Ambedkar's statue on court premises

Members of Dalit Makkal Viduthalai Kazhagam submitted a petition to Mr. Rajamani requesting him and the State government to consider installing a statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the premises of the Combined Court Complex.

Three attempt self-immolation

A couple and a man threatened to immolate themselves at the District Collectorate in Tiruppur on Monday. Sources privy to the incident said that Nachimuthu (81) and his wife Saraswathi (78) from Perichipalayam claimed that their grandson fraudulently transferred their land to his name. In the next case, Santhanam( 51) alleged that his relative attacked him and his wife for not repaying the loans. Police removed the three from the site.