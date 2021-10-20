Sixth mega vaccination camp on Oct. 22&23

The sixth mega vaccination camp will be held in the district on October 22 and 23 during which the district administration targets to vaccinate 1.5 lakh persons.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held across the district on Friday and Saturday and persons above 18 years can get vaccinated. The release said that persons who received their first dose of Covishield can get vaccinated after 84 days, while persons who received Covaxin after 28 days. Hence, persons can receive their second shot of vaccination during the camps. There is no food restriction for getting vaccinated. Hence, people need not fear, the release said.