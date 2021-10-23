Sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held in Western districts

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspecting a vaccination camp in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

KRISHNAGIRI

23 October 2021 23:34 IST

The sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp was held in 819 places in Krishnagiri district.

Inaugurating a camp, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy urged the public to take the vaccination to avoid complications in the event of COVID-19 infection. An infection despite the vaccination would still not be fatal and would protect the person from complications causing hospitalisation and artificial respiratory support, said the Collector.

According to the administration, over 2,59,869 people have been vaccinated in the preceding five mega vaccination camps held in the district between September 12 and October 10.

As of date, 2,23,570 vaccine doses are available in the district. This includes 2,14,480 Covidshield doses and 9,090 Covaxin doses.

In Dharmapuri, over 62% of the population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the administration. Over 9,95,625 people have taken the vaccination as of October 20.

On Saturday, the vaccination camp was organised in 601 places. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspected the vaccination camp in Dharmapuri Municipal School, Kadathur Anganwadi Center, among other vaccination spots.

Staff Reporter from Erode adds

In Erode, the camp was held at 569 places on Friday and at 620 places on Saturday.

Forty mobile vehicles were deployed in the Corporation limits and health staff from the urban primary health centres vaccinated residents at their doorsteps. Also, people, who came for Deepavali purchase, also received their shots through the mobile vehicles at market areas.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam inspected the vaccination camp held at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Kumarasamipatti. Most people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the camps conducted across the district.