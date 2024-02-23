Sixth Covai Flower Show under way at TNAU Botanical Garden in Coimbatore

February 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tulips adorning a winding pathway, a chessboard made of millets, a swan sculpture crafted from roses and chrysanthemums... There is more! A massive basket of chrysanthemums and gerberas holding Thiruvalluvar statue, and other elaborate floral picturisations depicting the Chandrayaan III Vikram lander, Pongal pot, Jallikattu, a duck sculpture made from tuberose and other flowers, floral representations of animals, musical instruments figure among the highlights of the Sixth Covai Flower Show under way at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s (TNAU) sprawling 25-acre Botanical Garden.

Teaming up with six Rotary Clubs in Coimbatore, the TNAU has revived the flower show after a gap of 11 years. The university had brought in 5,000 tulips from the Netherlands specially for this purpose.

On the first day of the show on Friday, students and other visitors, particularly youngsters could be seen taking selfies in front of the floral depiction of Valentines Day heart made of red roses and anthuriums.

The theme, ‘Let Your Dreams Blossom’, for the three-day event spurred innovative minds of students to ideate and present floral formations of lawn tennis court, a swan crafted from roses and chrysanthemums, and the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

For plant enthusiasts, there are stalls offering a variety of plants including roses, jasmine, hibiscus, chrysanthemums, balsam, succulents, bougainvillea, pentas, and areca palms. The Bonsai trees on display, showcase the artistry of miniature tree cultivation.

For vintage car enthusiasts, there is a fleet of Plymouth Savoy, Studebaker Champion, and Austin 8.

For activity and fun lovers, there is yoga training, cultural performances, and a dog show. As for those keen on being closer to nature, there are bamboo garden and Japanese Sunken Garden to choose from.

Later in the day, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Pannerselvam witnessed the Covai Flower Show along with TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

The event at the onset of summer has evoked good public response, he said.

