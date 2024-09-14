Seventeen goats chased by street dogs drown in well in Tiruppur

Death of 17 goats that had fallen and drowned in a 40-ft-well in a hamlet at Kangayam Block in Tiruppur district, while escaping from chasing street dogs, has caused both dismay and helplessness among the farmers in the region that has been witnessing such attacks on livestock at frequent intervals.

The goats belonged to a farmer, Ponnusamy, residing in a hamlet in Maravampalayam village. Some of the fallen goats were rescued by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services department.

In the previous instance, as many as 30 goats belonging to Kumarapalayam village in Mulanur block had died.

The affected farmers have been expressing disappointment with the local bodies for not stepping in with effective measures to safeguard the livestock. They have been holding protests, but with no sight of the desired outcome.

The main demand of the farmers is that the local bodies must take effective steps to control the birth rate of the street dogs.

Farmers feel stranded due to the heavy loss caused by the attacks as livestock rearing has hitherto been a constant source of income.

They are helpless as the Animal Husbandry Department’s refrain is that there is no scope for paying compensation for the goats killed in non-forest zones.