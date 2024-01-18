GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-year-old UKG student dies in accident near Palladam in Tiruppur

January 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident involving a school van that took place at Pachankattupalayam, near Palladam, Sai Charan, 6, a UKG student studying at a private matriculation school lost his life on Thursday.

The school had reopened after Pongal holidays on Thursday. He is said to have been dropped near his residence by a school van as per usual routine.

However, the driver, identified as Mani (65), allegedly failed to notice the child walking on the road and swerved the vehicle to take a turn, trapping the boy under its wheels. Instead of taking immediate action, the driver reportedly fled from the scene, leaving the child seriously injured.

The boy was taken to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to injuries en route.

Following the incident, the Palladam police registered a case and a search for the absconding driver has been initiated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.