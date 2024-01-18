Six-year-old UKG student dies in accident near Palladam in Tiruppur

January 18, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a tragic incident involving a school van that took place at Pachankattupalayam, near Palladam, Sai Charan, 6, a UKG student studying at a private matriculation school lost his life on Thursday.

The school had reopened after Pongal holidays on Thursday. He is said to have been dropped near his residence by a school van as per usual routine.

However, the driver, identified as Mani (65), allegedly failed to notice the child walking on the road and swerved the vehicle to take a turn, trapping the boy under its wheels. Instead of taking immediate action, the driver reportedly fled from the scene, leaving the child seriously injured.

The boy was taken to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to injuries en route.

Following the incident, the Palladam police registered a case and a search for the absconding driver has been initiated.