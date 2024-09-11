ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old schoolboy killed in an accident in Salem

Updated - September 11, 2024 04:24 pm IST - SALEM

His twin brother also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Salem 

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old boy was killed in an accident on the evening of Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at Mecheri in Salem.

The deceased, S. Harivasudev Krish, a resident of Sammattiyur near Mecheri, was a class I student at a private school in the area. On Tuesday evening, he, along with his grandmother Indirani and twin brother Harivishnudev Krish, was travelling in an autorickshaw to his Hindi tuition class.

When the autorickshaw reached M. Kalipatti, the driver applied a sudden brake to avoid hitting a moped that was heading towards them. In the impact, the autorickshaw toppled on the roadside. Harivasudev Krish sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

His twin brother and the driver of the moped, Deepa, also sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Salem. The boys’ grandmother escaped with minor injuries.

The Mecheri police have registered a case and are investigating further.

