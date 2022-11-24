Six-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in poultry feed mixing machine in Namakkal

November 24, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl died after getting trapped in a poultry feed mixing machine on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nivakumari, daughter of Dharveer Dharmaji, a native of Bihar, who is employed at a poultry farm in Mohanur.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the incident took place around 7 p.m., when the child accidentally got into contact with the poultry feed mixing machine and was thrown out. She sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but she died before reaching the hospital. The Mohanur police registered a case in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US