Six-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in poultry feed mixing machine in Namakkal

November 24, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

A six-year-old girl died after getting trapped in a poultry feed mixing machine on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nivakumari, daughter of Dharveer Dharmaji, a native of Bihar, who is employed at a poultry farm in Mohanur.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 p.m., when the child accidentally got into contact with the poultry feed mixing machine and was thrown out. She sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but she died before reaching the hospital. The Mohanur police registered a case in this connection.