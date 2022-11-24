  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in poultry feed mixing machine in Namakkal

November 24, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl died after getting trapped in a poultry feed mixing machine on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Nivakumari, daughter of Dharveer Dharmaji, a native of Bihar, who is employed at a poultry farm in Mohanur.

According to police, the incident took place around 7 p.m., when the child accidentally got into contact with the poultry feed mixing machine and was thrown out. She sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but she died before reaching the hospital. The Mohanur police registered a case in this connection.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.