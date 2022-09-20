Six-year-old falls into pit, drowns in Erode

A six-year-old boy died after falling into a pit filled with water at a construction site at Ammapettai here on Monday evening.

M. Abinesh of Sundarampalayam Colony, a Class I student, returned from school and was playing outside his house. At 8 p.m., his parents noticed that he did not return home and searched for him. Neighbours informed them he was playing near the pit dug for laying foundation for a house. They found him drowned in the seven-foot-deep pit that contained water. He was rescued and taken to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur where doctors declared him dead.

The Ammapettai police were informed. A team led by Bhavani Deputy Superintendent of Police Amritha Varshini inspected the spot and held inquiries. Cctv footage revealed that at around 5 p.m. the boy was playing in the pits dug for the works. He was sitting near the seven-foot-deep pit and fell into it. Since the pit contained water for four-feet, the boy drowned, police said.