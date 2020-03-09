Six-year-old donates piggy bank savings to victims of Delhi riots

A six-year-old boy from Coimbatore donated his piggy bank savings of ₹ 5,000 to the victims of Delhi riots.

Fahin, son of Abdul Khadar from Kottaimedu, donated his savings towards charity at the Women’s Day observance held by National Women’s Front (NWF) on Vincent Road here on Sunday.

The money will be added to the relief fund being collected by the Popular Front of India (PFI) for the victims of Delhi riots.

An organiser of the NWF meeting said that Fahin, his elder sisters Isha and Hana were also planning to seek funds from the public for one hour after their classes from Monday.

Focus

The Women’s Day meeting of NWF was held with a focus to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

NWF State vice-president Ayisha Nisara, district president Naseema Haroon, district secretaries I. Sainama and H. Yasmeen, PFI’s State vice-president A. Halid Muhammed, district president M.I. Abdul Hakeem and Social Democratic Party of India’s district president K. Raja Hussain spoke at the meeting.