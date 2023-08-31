Six-year-old boy killed in accident

August 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

A six-year-old boy died after the car in which he and his family were traveling in on their visit to the Nilgiris plunged more than 50-feet off the Udhagamandalam to Hullathy road on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed Ali. Ahmed Ali and his family, including his father, Ahmed, mother Sahana and brother, Ibrahim, from Delhi, had picked up relatives, Muhammad Ali, 26 and his wife, Sanaa, 28, from Hyderabad and had toured the Nilgiris. They were returning to Hyderabad to drop off Muhammad Ali and Sanaa on Thursday and had taken the Udhagamandalam to Hullathy Road, trying to circumvent the Thalakundah checkpost, where police stop vehicles from outside the Nilgiris from descending on Kalhatti Ghat Road.

A few kilometers away from rejoining the Kalhatty ghat road, the driver of the vehicle, Ahmed, lost control of the vehicle while navigating a steep bend and the car plunged off the side of the road. While Ahmed Ali died from his injuries, the five remaining occupants are said to have suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital after being rescued from the scene of the accident.