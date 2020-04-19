Coimbatore

Six-year-old boy dies of suspected torture

A six-year-old boy from Kovilmedu in Coimbatore died on Sunday following complications of suspected torture by his mother for his mischiefs.

The boy’s body, with marks of physical torture, was shifted to mortuary at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

According to the police, preliminary investigation led them to suspect that the boy was beaten up by his mother on Saturday. The boy’s condition deteriorated on Sunday evening and he died while his parents tried to take him to CMCH.

The police were questioning the parents and a few of their neighbours at the time of filing the report.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 11:11:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/six-year-old-boy-dies-of-suspected-torture/article31383010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY