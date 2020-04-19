Six-year-old boy dies of suspected torture

A six-year-old boy from Kovilmedu in Coimbatore died on Sunday following complications of suspected torture by his mother for his mischiefs.
The boy’s body, with marks of physical torture, was shifted to mortuary at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.
According to the police, preliminary investigation led them to suspect that the boy was beaten up by his mother on Saturday. The boy’s condition deteriorated on Sunday evening and he died while his parents tried to take him to CMCH.
The police were questioning the parents and a few of their neighbours at the time of filing the report.
