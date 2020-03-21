Six under quarantine in Coimbatore

Six persons, including a child, have been quarantined at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on Saturday.

While male baby who had been to Rajasthan and a 45-year-old man from Odisha were in the special ward of CMCH, a woman tourist from Spain, a Tiruppur native who travelled to the United Kingdom (both old cases), a 35-year-old man from Coimbatore, who returned from Germany, and another person were quarantined at the special ward at ESI Hospital.

Swab samples from all the four new cases were collected and sent to a Government laboratory for examination.

Out of the seven persons, who were in quarantine on Friday, samples of five persons were returned negative for COVID-19 on Saturday. Results of two cases were pending.

On Saturday, 158 passengers, including two kids from Sharjah were screened on arrival at Coimbatore international airport. None of them were found symptoms of COVID-19 and they were advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.