ADVERTISEMENT

Six tribal habitations excluded from Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

February 03, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Six tribal habitations located in the reserve forest in Bargur Hills and roads, paths and enclosures were excluded from the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary for which notification was issued on January 30, 2024.

The hill is part of the corridor that connects the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Male Mahadeshwara Hills Tiger Reserve and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and plays a crucial role in maintaining a viable tiger population and is also home to herbivores like elephants and gaur. Though the total extent of reserve forest in the hill area is 80,567.76 hectares, six tribal habitations covering 342.12 hectares and roads covering 110.84 hectares were excluded. Thus, a total of 80,114.80 hectares were notified as a sanctuary.

ALSO READ
T.N. gets its 18th wildlife sanctuary in the reserve forests of Erode district

Thamaraikarai, Solakanai, Nadukal Thittu, Kakkayanur, Kinatthadi and Doddakombai are the habitations to have been excluded. Roads include Forest Check Post at Chellampalayam to Palar river, Ennamangalam to Kakkayanur, Karumbarai to Doddakombai, Thamaraikarai to Sundapur and Periya Sengulam, Dholli Pirivu to Dholli, Thalakarai Pirivu to Thalakarai, Thurusanampalayam to Solaganai, Achappan Kovil to Ullur Thanda, Bargur link road to Sundapur road junction, Karikadu to Palar bridge, Kaveripuram to Kathirimalai, Ullurtanda to Anthiyur – Kollegal highway, Kuttaiyur to Makkampalayam, Velampatti to Mathimarathalli, Thamaraikarai – Kongadai road to Thammuratti and Onnakarai, Madam to Anaipodu and Sengulam to Kuttaiyur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US