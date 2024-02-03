Six tribal habitations excluded from Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

February 03, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

Six tribal habitations located in the reserve forest in Bargur Hills and roads, paths and enclosures were excluded from the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary for which notification was issued on January 30, 2024.

The hill is part of the corridor that connects the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Male Mahadeshwara Hills Tiger Reserve and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and plays a crucial role in maintaining a viable tiger population and is also home to herbivores like elephants and gaur. Though the total extent of reserve forest in the hill area is 80,567.76 hectares, six tribal habitations covering 342.12 hectares and roads covering 110.84 hectares were excluded. Thus, a total of 80,114.80 hectares were notified as a sanctuary.

Thamaraikarai, Solakanai, Nadukal Thittu, Kakkayanur, Kinatthadi and Doddakombai are the habitations to have been excluded. Roads include Forest Check Post at Chellampalayam to Palar river, Ennamangalam to Kakkayanur, Karumbarai to Doddakombai, Thamaraikarai to Sundapur and Periya Sengulam, Dholli Pirivu to Dholli, Thalakarai Pirivu to Thalakarai, Thurusanampalayam to Solaganai, Achappan Kovil to Ullur Thanda, Bargur link road to Sundapur road junction, Karikadu to Palar bridge, Kaveripuram to Kathirimalai, Ullurtanda to Anthiyur – Kollegal highway, Kuttaiyur to Makkampalayam, Velampatti to Mathimarathalli, Thamaraikarai – Kongadai road to Thammuratti and Onnakarai, Madam to Anaipodu and Sengulam to Kuttaiyur.