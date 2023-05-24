Six tribal families near Coimbatore’s Anaikatti get new houses

May 24, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Six tribal families of the Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Wednesday moved to new houses that were built under the Chief Minister’s Green House scheme, supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

P. Ramar, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the government scheme, the CSR funding and the support by social workers for realising his dream of having a new house.

The families, belonging to the Irula tribe, had been living in makeshift huts after their houses previously built under the government scheme several years ago were dilapidated. Though the works of seven houses started under the Green House scheme in 2021, the government subsidy of ₹3 lakh each for a house was not enough to complete the works.

Social worker Joshua G.P.N., who works with tribal communities in Anaikatti region, approached then Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran for support. Sulur-based Propel Industries came forward to support the works through its CSR funding, which was implemented by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC). The company spent ₹14 lakh for the completion of the pending works of the houses that have a hall, two rooms and a kitchen each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal families from surrounding settlements came to Kandivazhi on Wednesday and housewarming ceremonies were held for six of the seven completed houses.

Vidhya Senthilkumar, director (CSR and Branding) of Propel Industries, inaugurated the houses in the presence of N. Palanisamy, president of 24 Veerapandi panchayat; R.R. Balasundharam, president of RAAC, and N. Maheswaran, director of Supa Hospital, Mettupalayam.

More than 100 people live in Kandivazhi tribal settlement. Elders are engaged in cattle rearing, collection of minor forest produces and daily wage works for a living.