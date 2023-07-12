ADVERTISEMENT

Six train services to have stoppage at stations in Salem Division

July 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

 Six train services will have stoppage for a minute at railway stations in the Salem Division on an experimental basis. 

A release from the division said that Train No.16574 Puducherry – Yesvantpur Weekly Express will stop at Attur station at 1.54 a.m. on Sundays with effect from the train leaving Puducherry on July 22; Train No.16188 Ernakulam – Karaikal Daily Express will stop at Kodumudi station at 5.34 a.m. every day with effect from the train leaving Ernakulam on July 18; Train No.16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Daily Express will stop at Kodumudi Station at 11.04 p.m. with effect from the train leaving Tuticorin on July 19; Train No.16232 Mysuru – Mayiladuturai Daily Express will stop at Kulitalai Station at 2.34 a.m. with effect from the train leaving Mysuru on July 18; Train No.22651 MGR Chennai Central – Palakkad Daily Express will stop at Morappur Station at 1.29 a.m. with effect from the train leaving MGR Chennai Central on July 18; Train No.16339 Mumbai CSMT – Nagercoil Express (4 days a week) will stop at Namakkal Station with effect from the train leaving Mumbai CSMT on July 18 at 1.34 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the release added. 

