Six sustain burns in fire accident in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 16, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons, including children, sustained burns in a fire accident on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, V. Sudhakar (28) of K.P. Karadu in Nethimedu is a casual labourer. His relatives from Omalur came to the house and while they were preparing food, the cylinder caught fire and spread.

Sudhakar, his daughter Varusha Sri (3), and his relatives G. Praveen (13), A. Rani (35), G. Kavya (18), and R. Thuvaragan (9) sustained burns and were rushed to Salem Government Hospital. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel extinguished the fire.

Sources said all the persons are out of danger and getting yellow zone treatment at the hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran and Mayor A. Ramachandran visited the injured at the hospital. Annathanapatti police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app