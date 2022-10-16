Coimbatore

Six sustain burns in fire accident in Salem

Six persons, including children, sustained burns in a fire accident on Sunday.

According to the police, V. Sudhakar (28) of K.P. Karadu in Nethimedu is a casual labourer. His relatives from Omalur came to the house and while they were preparing food, the cylinder caught fire and spread.

Sudhakar, his daughter Varusha Sri (3), and his relatives G. Praveen (13), A. Rani (35), G. Kavya (18), and R. Thuvaragan (9) sustained burns and were rushed to Salem Government Hospital. The Fire and Rescue Service personnel extinguished the fire.

Sources said all the persons are out of danger and getting yellow zone treatment at the hospital.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLA R. Rajendran and Mayor A. Ramachandran visited the injured at the hospital. Annathanapatti police registered a case.


