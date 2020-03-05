Six-storey parking complex to come up on R.K.V. Road

ERODE

Traffic movement disrupted as people park vehicles on road

The city is all set to get its first multi-level parking complex near Nethaji Market on R.K.V. Road as the Erode Corporation is in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the same.

Daily vegetable market, textile showrooms, commercial establishments, provisional stores and wholesalers of various products are located on R.K.V. Road, making it one of the busy roads in the city. But, in the absence of parking facilities, vehicles are parked on the road disrupting traffic.

As there are no pedestrian pathways on the stretch, the people walk on the road. There has been a demand to establish a multi-level parking complex in the area so that shoppers do not search for parking space or go for unauthorised parking.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation has proposed to establish the six-storey complex in which two floors will be allotted for car parking while four floors will be for two-wheeler parking. Since hundreds of two-wheelers and autorickshaws carrying goods to the daily vegetable market are being parked on the road every day causing inconvenience to other road users, the complex aims at creating an efficient and durable infrastructure in the available space in the market area.

The consultant should conduct traffic surveys to estimate the number of trucks, lorries and other vehicles entering the market and also project vehicles for 20 years. The consultant should prepare feasibility report and detailed project report for construction of the complex including designs, drawings, bid documents and cost estimates as per specifications.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that after the construction of the complex on R.K.V. Road and the proposed shopping complex near Kalaimadu Statue, both would have space to accommodate 500 cars and 5,000 two-wheelers. “Both the parking spaces will solve the parking issues in the busy areas in the city,” he said.