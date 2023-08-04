HamberMenu
Six States, 60,000 players to take part in Isha Gramostavam

August 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th edition of Isha Gramostavam will be held from August 12 to September 23 in six States and will have the participation of 60,000 plus players, according tpo a release from Isha.

The finals will be held in the presence of Jaggi Vasudev and the prize money will be ₹55 lakh. This year, the Gramostavam contests will be held in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala and Puducherry for the first time.

In Isha Gramostavam, no prominent players will take part and every village will have to constitute a team and take part. Anyone above 14 years of age can participate. Teams should register themselves with https://isha.co/gramotsavam-tamil and for details, contact 83000-30999.

