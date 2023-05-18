Six special teams formed to trace missing school girl in Coimbatore

May 18, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police on Thursday have formed six special teams to trace a 12-year-old school girl who reportedly went missing in Singanallur limits.

Information about disappearance of Sreenidhi from her home since the afternoon hours of Wednesday was widely circulated on social messaging platforms, soon after a complaint was lodged by her parents with the Coimbatore East All Women Police, hours after she went missing.

After conducting detailed inquiries with her parents, friends and relatives, and perusing CCTV footage, the police teams could establish that Sreenidhi had boarded a bus bound for Ukkadam at Ondiputhur.

The video clippings released by the police that depicted the girl walking alone along a street, and, thereafter waiting for the bus prior to boarding it, went viral on social media.

Later on Thursday, the police circulated a message along with her picture on social messaging platforms requesting the public to share information about the missing girl with the Inspector of Coimbatore East All Women Police Station Daulat Nisha (Ph.9788599940) or Inspector of Singanallur Station Vinod (9498176265).