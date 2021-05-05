Six shops sealed for violating COVID-19 norms

Erode

05 May 2021 23:25 IST

Those without mask fined ₹200

Six shops that failed to adhere to COVID-19 regulations were sealed by the Corporation officials here on Wednesday.

Officials said that regular inspections were being carried out in all the zones from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day to monitor shops and check for violations. Six shops, including two tea stalls, where COVID-19 regulations were not followed were sealed and fine was imposed on them, they added. Officials said that a spot fine of ₹ 200 was levied on persons for not wearing masks in the Corporation limits.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that there was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days and hence control measures were carried out effectively and cases were registered against violators.

“All measures were taken on a war-footing,” he said and added that fever camps were conducted every day in the city. Mr. Elangovan said that swab samples lifted from persons with symptoms were sent for laboratory tests. “Based on the report, steps were taken”, he added.