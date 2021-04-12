Six shops sealed, autorickshaw seized

Erode

12 April 2021 22:44 IST

Six shops were sealed for failing to adhere to COVID-19 norms while an autorickshaw in which passengers were not ensuring personal distancing norms were seized by officials here on Monday.

During an inspection by District Collector C. Kathiravan on Perundurai Road, he found an autorickshaw operated with over 10 passengers and personal distancing norms not followed. Also, many were not wearing masks. He asked all the passengers to get down from the vehicle and ordered the Regional Transport Office to seize the vehicle. He inspected tea shops, bakery, two-wheeler workshop, hotel, gas welding workshop, cake shop and a commercial established to check for COVID-19 adherence. Since six shops failed to adhere to the norms, they were sealed and imposed fine.

During his inspection at Teachers’ Colony, he instructed shopkeepers, workers at petrol outlets and textile showroom to wear masks without fail and also ensure that customers adhere to the norms.

