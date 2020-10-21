Six shops fined for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines in Coimbatore

Surprise inspections to continue in all the five zones

Coimbatore Corporation, on Wednesday, levied a total fine of ₹ 25,500 on six shops in the city for COVID-19 safety violations.

The Corporation officials led by City Health Officer S. Raja and Zonal Sanitary Officer (Central Zone) R. Radhakrishnan, imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 each on three textile shops and two jewellery showrooms on Oppanakara Street and ₹ 500 on another shop on the street for violating safety guidelines such as salespersons and customers not wearing mask, absence of physical distancing within the shop, and failure to install functional sanitiser dispensers.

Sources said that this surprise inspection conducted in the Central Zone was based on instructions from the district collector and Corporation commissioner ahead of the festive season. In the coming days, there would be many such inspections in all the five zones.

Shop managers should ensure that customers did not spend more than 30 minutes in textile or jewellery showrooms, and should insist them to not bring along senior citizens. To reinforce the importance of the safety guidelines, the Corporation would again engage traders in a meeting in the next couple of days, the sources added.