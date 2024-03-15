Six sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of panchayat president in Erode

March 15, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - ERODE

A court in Bhavani on Friday sentenced six persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering the panchayat president of Sankarapalayam in Anthiyur block in 2020.

The prosecution case was that enmity prevailed between the panchayat president S. Chinnathangam alias Radhakrishnan, 47, and S. Aravind of Sankarapalayam.

On February 3, 2020, when Radhakrishnan was waiting near a two-wheeler workshop on the Moolakadai – Bargur Road, a gang came in a car and hacked him to death. Vellithiruppur police registered a case of murder and arrested Aravind. It was revealed that Radhakrishnan had murdered Aravind’s father Sekar in 2013 and enmity prevailed between them. Aravind had hired a gang to avenge his father’s death.

Police arrested the gang M. Bala alias Balamurugan of Chennai, M. Surya alias ‘Katna’ Surya alias Muthumari, M. Siva alias ‘Mittai’ Siva, both from Madurai, P. Saravanan of P.P. Kulam, K. Rajesh alias Satheesh Kumar of Chennai, A. Prabakaran of Sankarapalayam, and K. Abimannan of Ennamangalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court sentenced Aravind and Rajesh to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each, while Bala, Surya, Siva and Saravanan were sentenced to undergo double life imprisonment besides fine of ₹5,000 each. The court acquitted Prabakaran and Abimannan. All the convicts were later lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT