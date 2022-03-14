Six sentenced to double life term for murder in Namakkal

The District Mahila Court on Monday convicted six persons to double life imprisonment for murdering a CPI (M) functionary in 2010.

S. Velusami, a functionary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), was murdered near Pallipalayam in 2010 after he intervened for a family who took loan and he filed a police case against the moneylenders. The murder was initially investigated by the Pallipalayam police and the case was later transferred to CB-CID.

On inquiry, the police arrested financier Sivakumar and his accomplices Boopathi, Rajendran, Ganeshan, Arun Kumar, Anbazhagan and Ameyan and the case was being trialed at the Mahila Court. Ameyan died during the course of the trial and Boopathi was still underground, the police said. Hearing the case on Monday, the Court sentenced all six accused including Boopathi to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each.