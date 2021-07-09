Six picked up for substance abuse

Following a video showing a group of youths allegedly injecting drugs using hypodermic needles, the Coimbatore City Police on Friday picked up six youths for interrogation in connection with the alleged substance abuse.

Top police sources said the youths were taken to Kuniamuthur police station for interrogation.

The four special teams that were formed after the video went viral on social media platforms are on the lookout for the other youths who were seen in the video that was recorded nearly 10 months ago.