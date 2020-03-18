Six persons under observation in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 March 2020 23:49 IST

As many as six persons were under observation for suspected COVID-19 in Coimbatore as on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man from Udumalpet who was under quarantine at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman, who had returned from Bengaluru, was admitted to the special ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with symptoms of COVID-19. A Health Department official said that the woman did not have classic symptoms of COVID-19 and her swab sample was not lifted.

The five others under quarantine at CMCH and ESI Hospital were identified as two French nationals who had come to Coimbatore via Mumbai, a 40-year-old man with a history of travel in Kochi and Hyderabad, a 15-year-old boy from Mettupalayam who had come to Coimbatore from Dubai via Sharjah with a history of fever for four days and a 65-year-old woman from Valparai with fever and pneumonia.

Holy Mass cancelled in 75 churches

Coimbatore Diocese cancelled Holy Mass in 75 churches coming under its authority in the region in view of the Government directive which asked to avoid public gathering.

Fr. John Joseph Stanis, Vicar General of Coimbatore diocese, told The Hindu that a diocesan committee headed by Bishop Thomas Aquinas decided to suspend Holy Mass till Saturday. Way of the Cross prayer conducted in churches during the 50 days lent season was also cancelled till Saturday.

When enquired, a senior official with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments said that it had not taken any decision about avoiding movement of devotees in temple under its control,as the foot falls were already less.

No restrictions were imposed in the gathering of devotees in mosques, said sources. However, those having fever and other health conditions were asked to avoid visit to mosques, they added. However more than 100 madrasas attached to mosques in Coimbatore were closed.

As part of stepping up caution, employees of fuel stations, supermarkets, and shops started wearing mask and using hand sanitiser. Coimbatore city police have already distributed mask and hand sanitiser in all the police stations.