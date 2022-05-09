Six persons arrested for rioting in residential area in Coimbatore

The Periyanaickenpalayam police have arrested six persons, including three history-sheeters, on charges of rioting in a residential area and assaulting four persons under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. Tension prevailed at Vada Maduraikarar Thottam at P & T Colony near Narasimhanaickenpalayam on Sunday afternoon after the six men had a face off with residents who questioned them for the unruly behaviour. Videos of the confrontation with the accused holding weapons and sticks went viral on social media. The arrested have been identified as K. Maharaja (25), A. Sivasubbu (23), S. Hariharan (24), M. Suresh (40), M. Muthuvelmurugan (21) and K. Sathiyabalan (25), all hailing from different places in Tirunelveli district. According to the police, S. Poornima (41) of Vada Maduraikarar Thottam had given six rooms for rent in the locality and one portion was given to two men, Thiyagu and Karthik, who sell helmets on road sides. The six accused came from Tirunelveli and stayed in the Thiyagu’s room on Friday to see an accused in Coimbatore Central Prison. They hosted a party on Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of Sivasubbu and they created noise at night under the influence of alcohol. Ms. Poornima went to the place and warned them. The woman visited the rented house on Sunday morning and found that a synthetic water tank was broken. The police said that the accused threatened the woman as she questioned them for the damage. The accused trespassed into Ms. Poorniama’s house under the influence of alcohol around 3.30 p.m. and assaulted her and her husband R. Shanmugasundaram (46) with a sickle. The accused also assaulted their 15-year-old daughter apart from damaging properties in the house. After coming out from the house, they attacked a passer-by, G. Krishnan (20), without any reason. As residents gathered, the men started uttering abusive words and attempted to assault them. The gang members were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police said that Maharaja, Sivasubbu and Hariharan were involved in multiple cases earlier.