Six persons arrested, 105 sovereign gold jewellery recovered

Six persons, who were involved in various criminal activities separately, were arrested and 105 sovereign gold jewellery were recovered from them.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan formed special teams to nab the accused involved in burglary, chain snatching and other crimes across the district.

Based on information, the special team intercepted a two-wheeler at Solar Junction and inquired E. Satheesh alias Venkateswaran (30) of Madurai and A. Iyappan (32) of Ramanathapuram district. It was found that they were involved in criminal activities in Erode taluk and Gobichettipalayam police station limits and 42 sovereign gold jewellery were recovered from them.

Likewise, a special team picked up S. Muthuraj (31) of Thanjavur, M. Mahendran (28) and M. Manikandan (18), from a place at Mamarathupalayam area.

Inquiries revealed that they were involved in crimes in Erode Taluk, Arachalur, Chennimalai, Puliyampatti and Bhavani Sagar police station limits and 46 sovereign gold jewellery were recovered from them. The police also arrested A. Balaji (22) of Chennimalai and recovered 17 sovereign gold jewellery.

Of the recovered jewellery, 20 sovereign were stolen from houses in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said that the accused were involved in criminal activities in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kanchipuram, Vellore and Coimbatore districts and the recovered jewellery would be handed over to the rightful owner through court.