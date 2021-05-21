Six patients with symptoms of black fungus at Salem GH

SALEM

21 May 2021 22:53 IST

Six patients with symptoms of black fungus disease are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

The hospital is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and patients even from neighbouring districts arrive at the hospital for treatment.

Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the hospital, said that there are six patients with symptoms of mucormycosis under treatment at the hospital and a separate isolation ward has been set up for treating them.

Dr. Sathyamoorthy said, “a special team with doctors from general medicine, eye and ENT departments have been formed for their treatment. The disease occurs mainly in diabetic patients. The disease is found in those who have recovered from COVID-19.

She added that there were sufficient medicines for treatment of the disease here and they have requested for additional stocks.