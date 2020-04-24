Six out of seven new cases from Coimbatore City Police

With Coimbatore district seeing the confirmation of seven new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, six out of seven cases were from the Coimbatore City Police.

Sources in the Health Department said that all these cases, including the police personnel, were from containment zones and were contact cases. Efforts for contact tracing are under way, sources added.

Three women and three men were police personnel while the seventh case was a 20-year-old woman from Sirumugai.

Out of the six police personnel, three were attached to Podanur police station. Consequently, Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan ordered the police station to be temporarily closed for disinfection works. He told The Hindu on Friday that the police personnel will be working out of a private building near to the police station on Friday and Saturday and will return to the station on Sunday.

Number of cases in Coimbatore district as on Friday was 141.

Tiruppur district saw no new cases on Friday as its tally remained 110.