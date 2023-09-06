ADVERTISEMENT

Six of a family killed in lorry-omni van collision at Salem’s Sankari

September 06, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - SALEM

The accident took place when the van was proceeding from Salem to Perundurai

The Hindu Bureau

 

Six members of a family, including one-year-old girl, died on the spot while two others suffered grievous injuries, after their omni van rammed a stationed lorry from behind at Chinnagoundanur four road junction near Sankari on the Salem – Kochi National Highway in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The victims were identified as Selvaraj, 48, of Kavundapadi, Sanjana, 1, of Kondalampatti in Salem, and four others from Kuttapalayam Ingur in Perundurai, A. Manjula, 38, M. Arumugam, 49, S. Palanisamy, 50, and P. Papathi, 47. Two others R. Priya, 25, of Kondalampatti and driver A. Viki alias Vignesh, 35, from Perundurai, suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. All the bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Sankari. 

CCTV footage revealed that the incident took place at 2.30 a.m. when the van was proceeding from Salem to Perundurai. The front portion of the van was completely damaged in the accident. Sankari DSP Raja inspected the spot and held inquiries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US