Six of a family killed in lorry-omni van collision at Salem’s Sankari

September 06, 2023 - SALEM

Six members of a family, including one-year-old girl, died on the spot while two others suffered grievous injuries, after their omni van rammed a stationed lorry from behind at Chinnagoundanur four road junction near Sankari on the Salem – Kochi National Highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Selvaraj, 48, of Kavundapadi, Sanjana, 1, of Kondalampatti in Salem, and four others from Kuttapalayam Ingur in Perundurai, A. Manjula, 38, M. Arumugam, 49, S. Palanisamy, 50, and P. Papathi, 47. Two others R. Priya, 25, of Kondalampatti and driver A. Viki alias Vignesh, 35, from Perundurai, suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. All the bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Sankari.

CCTV footage revealed that the incident took place at 2.30 a.m. when the van was proceeding from Salem to Perundurai. The front portion of the van was completely damaged in the accident. Sankari DSP Raja inspected the spot and held inquiries.

