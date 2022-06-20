Six new COVID-19 cases in Salem
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Salem and three cases were reported in Namakkal district on Monday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 39 active cases in Salem and 12 active cases in Namakkal district.
Erode district reported five new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,32,717. A total of 28 persons continue to be under treatment.
