Coimbatore

Six new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 26 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4 % on Tuesday when two persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 


