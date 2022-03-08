Six new courses at Govt. Medical College in Coimbatore

The State government has permitted the Director of Medical Education to start six diploma and certificate courses at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for the academic year 2021-22.

As per a Government Order signed by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, the courses are Diploma in Radio Diagnosis Technology, Anaesthesia Technician, Emergency Care Technician, ECG/Treadmil Technician, Operation Theatre Technician and Multipurpose Hospital Worker.

Each of these courses will have an annual intake of 10 students except for the Multipurpose Hospital Worker course, which will have an annual intake of 20 students, according to the order.