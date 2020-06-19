Six more test positive in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

19 June 2020 23:04 IST

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris district on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district so far to 30.

The administration said in a release that all the new cases were residents of Udhagamandalam. Two cases are secondary contacts of a lorry driver in Kulisholai, who tested positive on Monday. The other four are a 22-year-old woman from Khandal and three of her primary contacts.

