Coimbatore

Six more test positive in the Nilgiris

Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris district on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district so far to 30.

The administration said in a release that all the new cases were residents of Udhagamandalam. Two cases are secondary contacts of a lorry driver in Kulisholai, who tested positive on Monday. The other four are a 22-year-old woman from Khandal and three of her primary contacts.

