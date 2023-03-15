Six more accused in murder near Coimbatore court detained under Goondas Act

March 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Six more accused, who were involved in the murder of a youth near the Combined Court Complex at Gopalapuram in Coimbatore on February, 13, have been detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The police said that provisions of the Goondas Act were invoked against P. Vikram, 21, of Kalki Street at Rathinapuri, A. Civikson Bernard, 23, alias Sinnu of Sastri Nagar at Gandhipuram, S. Vishnu Prakash, 24, alias Vikki of Anna Nagar at Veerakeralam, C. Bharani Sounder, 20, of Gandhima Nagar on FCI Road, M. Hariharan, 24, alias Gowtham of Lakshmipuram second street at Ganapathy and V. Arunkumar, 21, of Thillai Nagar at Rathinapuri. The detention orders were served on them on Monday and Tuesday at the Coimbatore Central Prison where they are currently lodged in judicial remand. The police arrested a total of 13 persons for their roles in the murder of G. Gokul, 25, a resident of Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam, on a busy lane near the court complex on February 13. Gokul was an accused in the murder of V. Sriram alias ‘Kurangu’ Sriram, 22, near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore in December 2021. To avenge the murder of Sriram, the gang assaulted Gokul with machetes when he had come to the court with his friend Manoj, 27, on February 13. The police have already imposed provisions of the Goondas Act on three other accused in the murder, namely P.M. Suriya, 23, of Sampath Street at Rathinapuri, T. Karthik Pandiyan, 23, of Pongiammal Street at Sivananda Colony, and J. Daniel, 23, of Sastri Nagar at Gandhipuram.

